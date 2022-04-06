Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for KAR Auction Services, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KAR Auction Services in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. Barrington Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $549.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.95 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

KAR opened at $17.70 on Monday. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAR. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,235,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 857,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,400,000 after acquiring an additional 19,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,141,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 40,038 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.