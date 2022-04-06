Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Boosted by Analyst

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Sunday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Pinal now expects that the company will earn ($1.36) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.07). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($4.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

TARS opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $39.08. The firm has a market cap of $364.48 million, a PE ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 2.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 101.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $5,603,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.