QuickSwap Price Hits $233.42 on Major Exchanges (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $76.35 million and approximately $13.27 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for about $233.42 or 0.00531923 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00046371 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.18 or 0.07344904 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,933.02 or 1.00113648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00050963 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

