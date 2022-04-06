Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

QDEL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded Quidel from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Quidel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.80.

Get Quidel alerts:

Shares of QDEL opened at $115.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.53 and its 200 day moving average is $124.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of -0.09. Quidel has a 12-month low of $88.37 and a 12-month high of $180.06.

Quidel ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $2.40. The business had revenue of $636.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.00 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 41.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quidel will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Quidel by 36.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,275,000 after purchasing an additional 101,112 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quidel by 128.2% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Quidel by 1.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,246,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quidel by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.