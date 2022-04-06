Quixant Plc (LON:QXT) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.40 Per Share

Quixant Plc (LON:QXT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Quixant’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:QXT opened at GBX 149 ($1.95) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of £99.01 million and a P/E ratio of 169.44. Quixant has a 12 month low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 195 ($2.56). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 143.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 163.09.

Get Quixant alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.15) target price on shares of Quixant in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming displays, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quixant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quixant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.