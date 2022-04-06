Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Price Reaches $2.98 on Top Exchanges

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $68.82 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for $2.98 or 0.00006626 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00047344 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,304.07 or 0.07342475 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,054.22 or 1.00121731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00053835 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 23,082,666 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

