Rajeev K. Goel Sells 5,984 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 5,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $165,996.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PUBM stock opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.04. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $62.25.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 2,387.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 157,345 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,573,000. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PUBM. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

