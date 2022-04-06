Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Luc Seraphin Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $392,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rambus alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $403,750.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $388,625.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $333,500.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $351,375.00.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.88 and a beta of 1.07. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $33.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.45.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.01 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rambus by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,152,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,098,000 after acquiring an additional 610,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rambus by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,834,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,086,000 after purchasing an additional 104,072 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,120,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,495,000 after purchasing an additional 62,747 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,075,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,377,000 after purchasing an additional 32,127 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $85,872,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Rambus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.