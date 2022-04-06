Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “suspended” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 267 ($3.50) price target on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

LON RQIH opened at GBX 158.50 ($2.08) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 756.32, a quick ratio of 756.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 156.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 167.84. Randall & Quilter Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 136 ($1.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 191 ($2.50). The firm has a market capitalization of £436.21 million and a P/E ratio of 198.13.

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. It operates through Program Management, Legacy Insurance, and Other segments. The company acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates.

