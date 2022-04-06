Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “
Shares of NASDAQ:RANI opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53. Rani Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $36.27.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RANI. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rani Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rani Therapeutics (RANI)
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rani Therapeutics (RANI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.