Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RANI opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53. Rani Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $36.27.

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $1.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RANI. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rani Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rani Therapeutics (RANI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.