Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Thomas E. Schodorf Sells 260 Shares

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $29,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RPD traded down $7.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,026. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.31.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 14.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RPD. KeyCorp increased their price target on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.80.

About Rapid7 (Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.