RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Gap Up to $23.53

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.53, but opened at $24.02. RAPT Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RAPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,814.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. On average, analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $92,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $63,313.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,943 shares of company stock valued at $356,331 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,927,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,529,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,957,000 after buying an additional 290,159 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,507,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,798,000 after buying an additional 186,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 260.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,684,000 after buying an additional 898,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,148,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,655,000 after buying an additional 177,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

