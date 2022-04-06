Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.07 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) to report $16.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.05 billion to $16.09 billion. Raytheon Technologies posted sales of $15.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year sales of $68.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.46 billion to $69.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $74.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.85 billion to $75.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.85.

RTX stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.46. 5,250,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,600,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $146.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.76. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $76.07 and a 1-year high of $104.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after buying an additional 7,030,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,345,000 after buying an additional 1,672,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,023,000 after buying an additional 301,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,633,000 after buying an additional 457,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,070,000 after buying an additional 2,149,110 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

