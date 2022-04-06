RDA Financial Network Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

RDA Financial Network raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.0% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 16.8% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.33.

V stock opened at $226.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

