RDA Financial Network Reduces Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

RDA Financial Network reduced its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. David J Yvars Group increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 28,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1,081.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth $122,000.

PNQI stock opened at $171.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.45. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $142.29 and a 52-week high of $261.71.

