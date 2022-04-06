RDA Financial Network Sells 1,048 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

RDA Financial Network lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 55,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.22.

Shares of CAT opened at $216.02 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

