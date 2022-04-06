RDA Financial Network Sells 864 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

RDA Financial Network lessened its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 89,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.54 and a beta of 1.13.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:PMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 723.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PMT. Barclays decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.91.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 15,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $235,063.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

