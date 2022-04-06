Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RDI opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37. Reading International has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $7.15.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 22.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Reading International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 77,027 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Reading International by 240.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 30.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

