Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
RDI opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37. Reading International has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $7.15.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 22.95%.
About Reading International (Get Rating)
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
