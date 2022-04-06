REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Trading 2.7% Higher

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74. 585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80.
REC Silicon ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RNWEF)
