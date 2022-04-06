REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Trading 2.7% Higher

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74. 585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80.

REC Silicon ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RNWEF)

REC Silicon ASA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of silicon materials. Its products include solar grade poly silicon, electronic grade poly silicon, and silicon gases. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar Materials and Semiconductor Materials. The company was founded on December 3, 1996 and is headquartered in Baerum, Norway.

