Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for M&G (MNG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for M&G (LON: MNG):

4/5/2022 – M&G had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 270 ($3.54) to GBX 280 ($3.67). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – M&G had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 217 ($2.85) to GBX 226 ($2.96). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – M&G had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.28) price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – M&G was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.28) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 215 ($2.82).

3/24/2022 – M&G had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 225 ($2.95) to GBX 240 ($3.15). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – M&G had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.28) price target on the stock.

3/9/2022 – M&G had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 225 ($2.95) price target on the stock.

3/9/2022 – M&G had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 237 ($3.11) price target on the stock.

3/8/2022 – M&G had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 217 ($2.85) price target on the stock.

2/9/2022 – M&G had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/8/2022 – M&G had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

MNG opened at GBX 217.40 ($2.85) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 213.59. M&G plc has a 1-year low of GBX 168.69 ($2.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.34). The company has a market cap of £5.65 billion and a PE ratio of 67.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a GBX 12.20 ($0.16) dividend. This is an increase from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.10. This represents a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. M&G’s payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

