Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $42.03

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.03 and last traded at $42.03, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from €47.00 ($51.65) to €44.00 ($48.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.38. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.20.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.