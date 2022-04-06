Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Down 10.3%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) shares were down 10.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 22,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,356,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 1,832.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 19,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $232,934.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 836,858 shares of company stock worth $6,831,044.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,123,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,969,000 after acquiring an additional 61,781 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,675,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,483,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

