Refinable One Day Volume Reaches $896,195.00 (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for $0.0872 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. Refinable has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $896,195.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00047216 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,319.47 or 0.07369903 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,940.57 or 0.99777239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00054216 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

