Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) PT Lowered to $180.00

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.41% from the stock’s current price.

RRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $143.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $125.42 and a 12-month high of $176.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.02). Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $353,003.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total transaction of $128,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

