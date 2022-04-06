Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,309 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,471,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,885,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,871,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,339 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,659,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,006,000 after buying an additional 805,591 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,070,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,225,000 after buying an additional 592,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.46.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

