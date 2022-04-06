Relx (LON:REL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,455.00

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,455 ($32.20) and last traded at GBX 2,452 ($32.16), with a volume of 285468 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,445 ($32.07).

A number of analysts have issued reports on REL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,300 ($30.16) to GBX 2,670 ($35.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,650 ($34.75) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,892 ($37.93) price target on Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,300 ($30.16) to GBX 2,330 ($30.56) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,412.67 ($31.64).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,271.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,278.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 35.50 ($0.47) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $14.30. This represents a yield of 1.54%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.63%.

In related news, insider N L. Luff sold 13,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,273 ($29.81), for a total value of £315,196.91 ($413,373.00).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

