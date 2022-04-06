Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Receives $2,690.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELXGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,690.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RELX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($34.10) to GBX 2,650 ($34.75) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($36.07) to GBX 2,730 ($35.80) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Relx in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RELX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 306.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 325,258 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,145,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,922,000 after acquiring an additional 256,513 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,432,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,187,000 after acquiring an additional 231,578 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after acquiring an additional 182,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,132,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,144,000 after acquiring an additional 126,276 shares in the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RELX traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $31.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.67. Relx has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $32.71.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.482 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47.

About Relx (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.