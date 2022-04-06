Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Receives $2,690.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,690.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RELX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($34.10) to GBX 2,650 ($34.75) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($36.07) to GBX 2,730 ($35.80) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Relx in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RELX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 306.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 325,258 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,145,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,922,000 after acquiring an additional 256,513 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,432,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,187,000 after acquiring an additional 231,578 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after acquiring an additional 182,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,132,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,144,000 after acquiring an additional 126,276 shares in the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RELX traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $31.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.67. Relx has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $32.71.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.482 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

