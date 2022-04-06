Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys 1,046 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,237 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.5% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 114,311 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,227,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,913 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $310.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.42 and a 200-day moving average of $311.34. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.07 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

