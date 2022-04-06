renBTC (RENBTC) Price Hits $43,702.67 on Major Exchanges

renBTC (RENBTC) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. renBTC has a market capitalization of $556.32 million and approximately $20.10 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $43,702.67 or 0.99758648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00035701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00104715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC (RENBTC) is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 12,730 coins. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

