Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Gap Up to $14.24

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.24, but opened at $15.95. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 5,396 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on RPTX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average is $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $595.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,406.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 997,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

