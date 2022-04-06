Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Gap Up to $14.24

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.24, but opened at $15.95. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 5,396 shares changing hands.

RPTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $595.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,406.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 997,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,980,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,789,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,830,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,289,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.3% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 516,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 104,335 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 458,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

