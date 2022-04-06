Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Given New $39.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 98.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Replimune Group stock opened at $19.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 23.39 and a quick ratio of 23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.45.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Replimune Group news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $254,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 455.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

