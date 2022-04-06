Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Expensify, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Expensify in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Expensify’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.
Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38).
NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $18.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Expensify has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.86.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. OpenView Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,947,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $73,263,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $68,842,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $42,064,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $39,599,000. Institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.
About Expensify (Get Rating)
Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Expensify (EXFY)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.