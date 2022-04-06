Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Expensify, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Expensify in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Expensify’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38).

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EXFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expensify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $18.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Expensify has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. OpenView Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,947,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $73,263,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $68,842,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $42,064,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $39,599,000. Institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

