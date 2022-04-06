Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial analyst M. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

SBCF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

SBCF stock opened at $34.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.19. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $39.31.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.69 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 35.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $381,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $290,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 23.85%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.