Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for easyJet (EZJ)

easyJet (LON: EZJ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/5/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 620 ($8.13) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 3/31/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 750 ($9.84) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 3/29/2022 – easyJet had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 425 ($5.57) price target on the stock.
- 3/29/2022 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 705 ($9.25) price target on the stock.
- 3/28/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 825 ($10.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 3/25/2022 – easyJet had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 800 ($10.49) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 900 ($11.80).
- 3/25/2022 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.84) price target on the stock.
- 3/24/2022 – easyJet had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 680 ($8.92) to GBX 570 ($7.48). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 570 ($7.48) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 3/22/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 800 ($10.49) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 3/14/2022 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 705 ($9.25) price target on the stock.
- 2/28/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 750 ($9.84) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 2/21/2022 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 705 ($9.25) price target on the stock.
- 2/21/2022 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.84) price target on the stock.
- 2/17/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 855 ($11.21) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 2/15/2022 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 800 ($10.49) price target on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 620 ($8.13) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 2/11/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 855 ($11.21) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 2/9/2022 – easyJet had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 2/8/2022 – easyJet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 2/7/2022 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 705 ($9.25) price target on the stock.
LON:EZJ opened at GBX 539.20 ($7.07) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 584.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 595.07. easyJet plc has a 1 year low of GBX 417.40 ($5.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.36). The stock has a market cap of £4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56.
In other news, insider Stephen Hester bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.30) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($125,901.64). Also, insider Julie Southern bought 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.60) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($13,051.17). Insiders have purchased 21,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,070 in the last ninety days.
