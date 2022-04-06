Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 52,340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 662,905 shares.The stock last traded at $19.82 and had previously closed at $19.71.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RVNC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 181.75% and a negative net margin of 361.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,712,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,580,000 after acquiring an additional 745,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,281,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,425,000 after purchasing an additional 193,929 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,203,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,962,000 after purchasing an additional 118,038 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,742,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,560,000 after buying an additional 588,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,566,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,571,000 after buying an additional 59,008 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

