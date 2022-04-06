Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 52,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 662,905 shares.The stock last traded at $19.82 and had previously closed at $19.71.

RVNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 181.75% and a negative net margin of 361.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,029,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,712,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,580,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 50.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,742,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,560,000 after buying an additional 588,263 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 5,570.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 523,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after buying an additional 514,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $8,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.