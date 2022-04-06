Reviewing BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) & First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) and BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and BBQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Watch Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A BBQ 11.63% 19.99% 6.10%

4.5% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of BBQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.8% of BBQ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and BBQ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Watch Restaurant Group $601.19 million 1.27 -$2.11 million N/A N/A BBQ $206.44 million 0.84 $24.02 million $2.43 6.81

BBQ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Watch Restaurant Group and BBQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Watch Restaurant Group 0 1 9 0 2.90 BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus price target of $23.20, suggesting a potential upside of 80.12%. BBQ has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.06%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than BBQ.

Summary

BBQ beats First Watch Restaurant Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

BBQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

BBQ Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

