Reviewing UiPath (PATH) & Its Peers

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) is one of 399 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare UiPath to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get UiPath alerts:

This table compares UiPath and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UiPath -58.91% -21.28% -16.97% UiPath Competitors -114.38% -63.38% -6.37%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for UiPath and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UiPath 2 6 14 0 2.55 UiPath Competitors 2733 13370 24522 677 2.56

UiPath currently has a consensus price target of $49.63, suggesting a potential upside of 124.98%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 36.58%. Given UiPath’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UiPath is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.8% of UiPath shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UiPath and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UiPath $892.25 million -$525.59 million -13.37 UiPath Competitors $1.76 billion $283.31 million 2.34

UiPath’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than UiPath. UiPath is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

UiPath rivals beat UiPath on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

UiPath Company Profile (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc. provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows. The company also offers UiPath Robots, which emulates human behavior to execute the processes built in UiPath Studio; and UiPath Orchestrator that tracks and logs robot activity, along with what people do in tandem to maintain strict compliance and governance through dashboards and visualization tools. In addition, it provides maintenance and support for its software, as well as professional services, such as training and implementation services to facilitate the adoption of its platform. UiPath Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.