Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Gap Down to $11.71

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.71, but opened at $11.29. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 4,741 shares traded.

RYTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.89.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $523.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,207.13% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.