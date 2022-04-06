Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.62

Shares of Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.70 ($0.04). Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.63 ($0.03), with a volume of 149,408 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.78. The stock has a market cap of £29.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.12.
Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) Company Profile (LON:RLD)
