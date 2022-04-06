Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Gap Down to $3.18

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.18, but opened at $3.05. Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 1,866 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 122,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $801,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $937,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

