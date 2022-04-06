Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives $695.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $695.00.

RTMVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rightmove from GBX 660 ($8.66) to GBX 650 ($8.52) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Rightmove from GBX 710 ($9.31) to GBX 740 ($9.70) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rightmove from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rightmove from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

OTCMKTS RTMVY opened at $17.08 on Friday. Rightmove has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $22.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.75.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

