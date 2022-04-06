Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Increased to GBX 6,100 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,900 ($77.38) to GBX 6,100 ($80.00) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

RIO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,780 ($75.80) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.87) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,240 ($68.72) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.75) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($69.51) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,560 ($72.92).

RIO opened at GBX 6,097 ($79.96) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £98.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($57.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.18). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,706.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,144.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a GBX 352.32 ($4.62) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($70.79), for a total value of £269.90 ($353.97).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

