Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Cap Tops $4.69 Million

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $16,006.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

