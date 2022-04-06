Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAD. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.
About Rite Aid (Get Rating)
Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.
