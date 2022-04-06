RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (NYSE:OPP) Shares Up 2%

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.07 and last traded at $12.97. 150,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 136,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.1478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.89%.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:OPP)
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
