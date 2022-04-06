RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1062 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of RFM stock opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $24.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

