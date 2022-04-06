Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.76. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61.

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $15.18 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVSB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 878.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,746 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 232,298 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $769,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 20,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.