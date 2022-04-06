Riverwater Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 500 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 2.5% during the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $503.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $466.06 and a one year high of $731.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $549.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $603.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,217,843. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $720.04.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

